Rugby fan wrecked taxi after drunken argument

A Wigan man caused hundreds of pounds’ worth of damage to a taxi after a drunken row with a cab driver.

Michael Berry attacked the black cab so aggressively that he broke off a wing mirror.

The 34-year-old of Thorburn Road, Norley, was returning from a Wigan Warriors vs St Helens rugby league match at the DW Stadium on the evening of Friday April 14.

He had been drinking heavily throughout the day, and got into the Hackney Carriage at around 9pm that night.

Berry asked the taxi driver to take him to Atherton, but became aggressive early on in the journey after changing his mind about where he wanted to go.

Berry then repeatedly asked the driver to slow down despite no apparent signs of speeding.

The drunken man claimed to be a police officer and even threatened to arrest the cabbie if he did not slow down.

Having had enough of the abuse, the driver pulled over and decided to kick Berry out.

Berry then began to damage the vehicle, launching several kicks and badly damaging the mirror before running away. The driver was left out of pocket to the tune of £174 for the necessary repairs.

Appearing at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates’ Court, Berry pleaded guilty to one count of criminal damage. He was ordered to pay £369 in costs and compensation.

Berry told magistrates: “I apologise. I didn’t mean to do it, but I’d had a few drinks and I was under a lot of stress.”