Residents warned to stay away from A&E

Residents are being urged to avoid Wigan’s A&E department unless it is an emergency or serious illness.

The department is under “immense pressure” and people who attend and are not deemed to be seriously ill could face a wait of up to six hours to be seen, according to a Wrightington, Wigan and Leigh NHS Foundation Trust spokesman.

The trust is asking residents to choose well and seek alternative health care providers for non-emergency injuries and illnesses.

Alternative providers include:

Extended GP service - You can also book an appointment to see a GP or Nurse until 8pm weekdays and between 10am and 4pm at the weekend. Registered Wigan Borough patients can call 01942 482848 and book an appointment thorough this service.

Out of hours GP service - If you need non-emergency medical help outside of your GP opening hours, please contact the Out-of-Hours service on 01942 829911.

Walk-in Centre - For treatment of cuts, bruises, minor infections, stomach upsets, strains and skin complaints, without an appointment. Leigh Health Centre, The Avenue, Leigh, WN7 1HR. Tel 01942 483453.

Pharmacists are experts in providing medical information and advice, including coughs, colds, wheezing and minor ailments. You can just drop in to see your pharmacist and many have private consultation areas. They can also advise on any over the counter remedies available and, if you need specialist medical advice, can point you in the right direction.

The NHS 111 service for non-emergency medical help. It is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and is staffed by fully trained advisors and experienced clinicians.

For serious medical emergencies, such as chest pain, stroke, severe abdominal pain, severe bleeding, severe breathing difficulties, major broken bones and serious head injuries, go to the emergency department or dial 999.