Residents evacuated as fire destroys garage and outbuilding

Residents were forced to leave their homes in the early hours of the morning due to a major fire which destroyed a garage and outbuilding.

Fire crews were called to Thornton Close in Leigh at around 1am on Thursday.

This was quite a big incident. The garage and the outbuilding are both gone Watch manager Howard Denton

They found the large garage forming part of a semi-detached house and an outbuilding behind it were both well ablaze.

Everyone in the house along with their neighbours had got out of their properties by the time the emergency services arrived and the fire crews cordoned off the street while they tackled the blaze.

The garage and outbuilding were both completely destroyed by the flames but the firefighters managed to prevent the blaze spreading any further.

Residents had to be kept well back as there was a large amount of flammable material inside the garage.

Watch manager Howard Denton from Leigh fire station said: “This was quite a big incident. The garage and the outbuilding are both gone.

“All the neighbours and the occupiers of the house had evacuated by the time we got there, so we cordoned off the area while we dealt with it.

“The garage was wreathed in fire when we got there and the outbuilding was well alight too.”

The occupiers of the house managed to spot the fire as they were still awake.

The crews dampened down the scene after the fire was out.

Investigations into the cause of the blaze will take place but it is not being treated as suspicious.

The crews were at the scene for more than two hours.