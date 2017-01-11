Protest over development plan

Residents' groups from across Wigan borough have staged a town hall protest over the Greater Manchester Spatial Framework.

The demonstration was planned to coincide with the first full council meeting of 2017 on Wednesday night.

Representatives gathered at the entrance to the town hall as councillors arrived for the proceedings.

The first draft of the GMSF is out to public consultation until next week. It proposes economic and housing developments across the region.

It has proved controversial for encroaching onto green belt land.

Organiser Mark Bradley said there is a discrepancy between the level of house building proposed (more than 20,000 in the borough) and population estimates up to 2035, suggesting there will not be a sufficient level of demand.

He told Wigan Today: "There is enough space on brownfield sites to meet the demand for houses. I would like to see the council use some of its assets to build more council houses.

"I would like to see a debate in that chamber so that we can see each councillor's position on the GMSF so that we are all aware by the time of the next elections and we'll know who voted what way."

Will Patterson, Green Party representative, said: "The bonus is that the consultation has been extended but nothing about the actual plan has changed. It is ecologically unsound and economically illiterate."