Probe into failed abduction goes on

Police continue to question a man on suspicion of attempting to abduct a teenage girl.

The 25-year-old was arrested on Friday in connection with the incident, which occurred the previous weekend.

Shortly before 9am on Sunday July 23, a 13-year-old girl was walking through Westleigh Park in Leigh when she was grabbed by a man who approached her from behind.

The girl bravely fought back and managed to get away from the man and run home to alert police.

Detective Sergeant Neil Lawless of GMP’s Wigan Borough said: “Our enquiries will still continue but I want to thank those who came forward with information and helped us progress with our investigation.”