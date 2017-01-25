Primary school shut due to water leak

A primary school has been forced to shut following a water leak.

Sacred Heart Primary School in Hindley Green tried to open this morning (Wednesday) but was forced to close due to the supply problems.

The school announced it was shut on Twitter and apologised to parents for any inconvenience.

Homes across Hindley Green and Leigh and residents in the WN2 postcode are all affected by the leak, which was detected on Alder Lane in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Some people are believed to have no water supply altogether, while others found only a trickle coming from their taps.

United Utilities engineers arrived on site at 8.15am to begin repairs and hope to get water flowing again as soon as possible.