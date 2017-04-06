Pond restored to former glory

A Wigan farm’s restored pond is now officially open.

MP Andy Burnham opened Hope View Sensory Farm’s new fishing pond, after the waters and surrounding land were left desolate for years.

Leigh MP Andy Burnham officially opens the new fishing pond, with access for disabled and elderly visitors, at Hope View Sensory Farm, Astley

Nicola Harrison, volunteer at Hope View, said: “The pond hadn’t been used for years. It hadn’t even had fish in it for the last five or six years. We saw this as an opportunity because there’s nowhere else in the area where people can come and feel safe.”

The restoration was completed using lottery funding, as well the farm’s regular support from the council’s The Deal initiative.

The new and improved pond area in Green Lane, Astkley, is now also wheelchar accessible, allowing disabled easier access.

The charity-run sensory farm is aimed at giving a little time-out for people who live with dementia and Alzheimer’s.

Green Lane, Astley, M29 7LH.