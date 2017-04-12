Police probe into cash machine explosion

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cash machine exploded.

Shortly after 1am this morning, (Wednesday) April 12, police were called to reports that a cash machine had been attacked at Tate Oil Petrol Station, Wigan Road in Leigh.

Officers attended and discovered the machine had been blown up and the contents had been removed.

Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the incident to get in touch after a silver BMW saloon-type car was seen leaving the scene towards Atherton Road, Hindley with three or four men on board. Officers believe the part of the number plate may be YF0.

One of the men who left in the car is described as wearing a high visibility vest and another was carrying a gun.

Detective Sergeant Lee Shaw of GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “The explosion was incredibly loud and could be heard more than a mile away so I want to reassure people who may have been concerned that we are following each enquiry that is reported to us to find those responsible.

“An extreme amount of damage was caused to the machine but fortunately, no neighbouring buildings or people were affected.

“If you heard the explosion, noticed anything suspicious or saw a BMW matching the description in the area at that time, please get in touch with us.”

Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7225 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.