Police probe after alleged sexual assault

Police are appealing for information after an alleged sexual assault on a teenage girl.

Police say they received reports of a 15-year-old being attacked in an alleyway near Car Bank Street in Atherton at around 8.20am this morning (Wednesday).

Detectives are appealing for anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers have launched an investigation and enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone with information should contact police on 0161 856 7225 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.”