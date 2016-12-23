Police chief calls for residents to look out for each other

Look out for each other this festive season: that is the Christmas call from Greater Manchester’s Mayor and Police and Crime Commissioner.

“The Christmas story tells us how the Christian faith began, with a powerful message of peace, love and hope that still resonates with all of us, whether we are Christian or not,” said Tony Lloyd in his annual festive message.

“Greater Manchester knows how to celebrate in style with the hustle and bustle in the Christmas markets and our town centres, to the thousands of party-goers who descend on the city centre for Mad Friday.

“But above all, Greater Manchester knows how to bring people together, to look out for the vulnerable and those less fortunate than ourselves.

“We are a city-region that is renowned for its strength of spirit and welcoming nature.

“Christmas is a time to come together, reflect on the year that has been, and above all enjoy time with our loved ones.

“But not everyone in our communities will be enjoying a happy Christmas.

“There are those who are without loved ones or living in fear of their partner, those without a home or struggling to put food on the table.

“Simply by looking in on an elderly neighbour, dropping a bag of shopping off with a struggling family, or lending a friendly ear to someone who is going through a tough time, we can each play our part in protecting the vulnerable members of our community and keep our neighbourhoods safe and strong.

“We also need to look out for our own safety over the festive season, whether that’s keeping our homes secure, making sure we get home safely from a night out, or thinking twice before getting behind the wheel after a heavy night before.

“But at its core Christmas brings out the best in us and Greater Manchester is no exception. The season of goodwill is an opportunity to lend a hand and make a difference.

“I wish you a very merry Christmas and look forward to continuing working with all our communities in 2017.”