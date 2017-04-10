Police appeal for missing man

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a missing man from Wigan.

Shaun Moffatt, 48, was last seen at his home address in Whelley, Wigan at around midday on Saturday 8 April 2017.

At this time officers do not have a description of the clothing Shaun was wearing when he left the address.

It is thought he could be in the Wigan area of Greater Manchester, Merseyside or North Wales.

Anybody with any information as to his whereabouts should contact Greater Manchester Police immediately on 101 quoting incident number 080417/867 or the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.