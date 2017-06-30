Police appeal after man, 63, is reported missing

Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace a missing man.

Keith Cooper, 63 years, was reported missing this morning (Friday) from his home on Newton Road, Lowton.

This is very out of character for Keith and his family are extremely worried about his welfare.

He was last seen leaving his address at 8pm on Wednesday, June 28.

Keith is 5ft 10in tall, of slim build, with short white hair. He was last seen wearing brown trousers, brown shoes and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information, is asked to contact police on 101 and quote reference 859 of 29/06/17, or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.