Plan for 18 new apartments

Developers have submitted plans for a block of apartments to be built on a Leigh site formerly owned by a Catholic church.

A planning application has been sent to Wigan Council for 18 new homes on a piece of land next to Our Lady of the Rosary Church and presbytery on Common Lane.

Developing the site, which was sold by the church several years ago, has been a long term-ambition with planning permission which has now expired granted for 12 apartments and underground parking back in 2006.

Manchester-based firm MDM Developments is behind the latest application for housing on the site, with a decision expected this summer.

The developers say building six two-bedroom apartments and 12 one-bed flats will help the borough meet its housing needs and provides easy access to services without using cars.

The report states: “The site is brownfield, located within the established urban area and is in an extremely sustainable location.

“The proposals will make a positive contribution towards the supply of housing in the borough.

“The proposals fully comply with all relevant policies and so the application should be approved accordingly.”

The proposal includes 16 car parking spaces at the front but stresses buses heading to both Leigh and Lowton stop just metres from the site.

The design also includes a large open-air space for residents at the back.

Measures to prevent flooding are also included.

Consultations are now under way, with anyone interested having until April 17 and neighbours getting until April 22 to send in their comments.

A decision, which has been delegated to the council’s planning officers, is expected by June 26.