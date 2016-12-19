Pensioner robbed at cash machine

An elderly woman was robbed whilst withdrawing cash outside a supermarket in Atherton.

The 72-year was taking money from an ATM machine outside ASDA on Bolton Road about 12pm on Monday, December 5, when a man pushed her from behind

He then grabbed her money from the machine and ran off towards the Spinners Arms on Bolton Road and down the side of the pub.

He is described as white, in his late teens to mid-twenties, wearing a white hooded top with a distinctive logo on the back.

Police Constable Mike Winnard, from GMP’s Wigan Borough, said: “This was a frightening experience for the victim and she was very shook up after the incident.

“Thankfully she was not injured but we still want to find the man who did this and we are currently following a number of enquiries including reviewing CCTV from the area.

“Anyone who witnessed the incident, or saw a man of that description in the area at the time of the offence , should call police.”

Information can be passed on by calling 101 and quoting incident number 749 of 5 December 2016, or to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.