Owner left dog to rot without care

The RSPCA is investigating how a neglected shih tzu came to have such a matted and overgrown coat that her skin was bleeding and she was almost unrecognisable as a dog.

Little Rosie, as she’s been named by staff caring for her, was handed into a veterinary practice having been allegedly found as a stray wandering in the streets.

Rosie after she had started to be cared for by staff at the vets

The dog, thought to be aged between three and six-years- old, had no microchip and no collar or ID tag when she was presented to staff at the veterinary practice on Tuesday afternoon, who immediately alerted the RSPCA.

RSPCA inspector Lorna Campbell, who is now investigating, said: “Rosie has clearly been severely neglected and was in a terrible state when we got her.

“You could barely tell she was a dog let alone what breed she was - she just looked like a dirty mop.

“Her coat was a horrible brown/grey colour when it should have been a beautiful cream and she had huge matted knots and dreadlocks in her coat which had made her skin sore and bleeding.

“The coat was so bad that the only option we had was to shave it all off. Once we’d removed the fur, it revealed a number of sores and wounds to her skin.

“Vets believe her coat has been left to grow for a considerable length of time. Poor Rosie must have been so uncomfortable.”

Rosie is now receiving treatment at a local veterinary surgery and inspector Campbell has launched an investigation across the North West into how she came to end up in such a state.

She added: “Bathing and grooming your pet dog is an important part of caring for them, just like walking them and taking them to the vets.

“Some breeds in particular need to be groomed daily and have go to a groomer regularly to have their coats clipped and cut.

“Poor Rosie has not ended up like this overnight so must have been suffering for sometime.

“I’d like to hear from anyone who might recognise her or know where she has come from to get in touch by calling our appeal line on 0300 123 8018.”