Order bans people from visiting 'nuisance' property

A court has banned anyone from visiting a Leigh property due to anti-social behaviour.

Wigan magistrates granted a closure order against the property on Richmond Drive.

The court heard that residents in the area had been affected by regular callers to the property and associated anti-social behaviour.

On May 22nd magistrates put into place a closure order for three months after hearing evidence from residents about the impact on their lives. The court found that the behaviour had resulted in serious nuisance to members of the public.

The court ruled that during the three month closure period only the tenant Kris Twigge, contractors and the landlord, Wigan Council support staff and emergency services are allowed to access the property.

A Wigan Council spokesperson said: “We welcome the magistrates decision to put this closure order in place. The impact this kind of behaviour has on residents can be devastating and the information from witnesses helped us to secure this order. It acts as a reminder to others who might be causing anti-social behaviour that this will not be tolerated and action can and will be taken against those who continue to cause misery for people across Wigan Borough.”

The order is in place for three months and will run until 4pm on 22nd August.