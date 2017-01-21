Talking Motors: Dream garage goes digital with new racing game

When being asked about old classic cars, the normal list will be: Aston Martin DB5, Jaguar E-Type, Audi Quattro, 1965 Mini Mayfair.

Those who are into cars more than others will then add a little bit more depth to that list and mention the Ferrari 250 GT California or even the Jaguar Mark II.

Yet the new racing game, Forza Horizon 3, has brought back the memories of older cars in the years gone by and shared their stories with a younger generation – those who could only dream of what cars used to be like in the age of their grandparents.

As part of the game it allows the player to stumble across ‘barn finds’ something every motorist would love to do. Find an old classic and then restore it to the prestige it had when it rolled off the production line.

There are two cars which stand out, and their legacy is restored.

The first of which is the Dodge Charger Daytona Hemi. While it may be a mouth full to pronounce, the 1969 NASCAR was the first car to achieve over 200mph in a race and won the inaugural Talladega 500 during its debut race.

The Charger was probably most notable for its rear wing which stood 23 inches tall and was one of the “Winged Warriors”, a corporate stunt which saw the Charger team up with the Plymouth Superbird Hemi, better known as ‘Roadrunner’, in 1970. These are two cars which are easy to confuse.

The other car that is a surprise is the Ferrari 166, a car built in 1948 which went onto win Sports Cars top events. It remains the only car in history to win the Targo Florio, Mille Miglia and Le mans 24 hours. More impressively the 166 won all three events in 1949 along with the 24 hours of Spa, and in 1950 it won the Mille Miglia for the third year in a row, although it had a larger engine.