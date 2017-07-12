Wanted: city slackers seeking love in the countryside

Nine-to-five workers tired of the city rat race are being sought for a new TV show set to air next year.

The BBC Two series, Love In The Countryside, will see Sara Cox return to her own farming roots in the hope of helping single people live and work in the country - and perhaps, find them love with others who have a dramatically different lifestyle.

The rural singles

The show wants to select eight city dwellers who will mingle with country folk - from dairy farmers to rural vets, farriers to pig breeders, they will not only be keen to see if they can meet their match, but also to introduce a potential partner to the true realities of life in the country.

The show’s producers are looking for singletons interested in in not just dating someone from a more remote location, but looking for a new way of life.

Anyone interested in dating one of the rural singles can contact the production team stating why they’d like to meet him or her at loveinthecountryside@boundlessproductions.tv or 020 7691 5600.

Will our local farmer find love?

Applications close on Tuesday 18 July at 9am

