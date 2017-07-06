Virgin launch summer sale with seat fares to London from £11

Summer sale on train fares to London

Virgin Trains have a launched a summer sale with selected one-way tickets from Preston to London priced at just £11.

The sale which started today and ends on July 11 will see over a million fares including those in first class reduced.

Reduce fare tickets can be bought for travel dates between 21 July – 8 December.

Example fares include:

Birmingham to London - £5

Manchester to London - £11

Liverpool to London - £11

Stockport to London - £11

Chester to London - £11

Oxenholme to London - £11

To buy your ticket or for more details visit Virgin Trains

