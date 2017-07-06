Virgin launch summer sale with seat fares to London from £11

Summer sale on train fares to London
Virgin Trains have a launched a summer sale with selected one-way tickets from Preston to London priced at just £11.
The sale which started today and ends on July 11 will see over a million fares including those in first class reduced.
Reduce fare tickets can be bought for travel dates between 21 July – 8 December.
Example fares include:
Birmingham to London - £5
Manchester to London - £11
Liverpool to London - £11
Stockport to London - £11
Chester to London - £11
Oxenholme to London - £11
To buy your ticket or for more details visit Virgin Trains