Video: Real-life Iron Man claims jet suit speed record

A British inventor has claimed the Guinness World Records title for the fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit.

Richard Browning achieved a speed of 32.02mph when he set the new record at Lagoona Park in Reading.

Richard Browning sets the Guinness World Record for the fastest speed in a body-controlled jet engine power suit (Matt Alexander/PA)

