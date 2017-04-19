Top 10 tunes for Record Store Day

Saturday, 22 April sees Record Store Day again celebrate the crackle of stylus on vinyl as hundreds of shops across the UK play host to in-store performances, overnight queues, and of course, sell from a catalogue of more than 500 exclusive releases.

Among these special pressings are reissues from the likes of Elton John, The Beatles and The Ramones as well as a plentiful supply of new music - there’s a full list at www.recordstoreday.co.uk. But to narrow down your choices a little, here’s some suggestions on how to spend your hard-earned on Saturday: