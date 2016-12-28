The famous quotes that helped define 2016 ...

2016 was a year of shocks and surprise.

Theresa May was declared Prime Minister following David Cameron’s EU referendum disaster, Donald Trump was chosen as the next US president and MP Jo Cox was murdered in the street.

British astronaut Tim Peake

The Queen celebrated her 90th birthday, Leicester City won the Premier League and The Great British Bake Off left the BBC to go to Channel 4.

Here are some of the best quotes from the year.

January

“I would like to wish everybody on our beautiful planet Earth a very fun New Year’s Eve and happy, healthy 2016. Happy New Year”

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speak during the second presidential debate at Washington University

- greeting from British astronaut Major Tim Peake aboard the International Space Station, where he docked in December 2015 for a sixth month mission.

“Anyone that does not believe that climate change is happening doesn’t believe in science”

- Actor Leonardo DiCaprio, a United Nations representative on climate change and founder of the Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation, a non-profit organisation devoted to promoting environmental awareness.

“I will move to Jupiter”

- Singer Cher’s threat if Donald Trump won the US presidential election. Cher has not moved to Jupiter since Trump’s victory, however, she does remain openly anti-Trump on her social media.

February

“The reported airstrikes conducted on hospitals, in northern Syria in recent days could amount to war crimes and must be investigated”

- Then-foreign secretary Philip Hammond calls for a probe into claims Russia committed war crimes in Syria. The British government continues to call upon Russia to use its influence with the Assad regime to help to stop the atrocities in Aleppo.

“I believe Britain is stronger, safer and better off within a reformed European Union” -

Then-Prime Minister David Cameron speaking after the new EU deal was reached, in time for the June 23 referendum.

“Is Hollywood racist? You’re damn right it’s racist. But it’s not the racism you know. Hollywood is sorority racist”

- Host Chris Rock, on the controversial #OscarsSoWhite boycott when influential actors stayed away from the 2016 Oscars ceremony as a protest about a lack of diversity.

March

“The photo was the perfect demonstration of this strange new urge to be the star of your own social media show, even in a situation when minutes earlier people thought they were going to die”

- Broadcaster John Humphrys on the picture that went viral of Ben Innes, from Leeds, with a suspected hijacker while held on an EgyptAir flight.

“It’s not up to me to decide the punishment, but if you’re taking performance-enhancing drugs and you fail a drugs test, you have to get suspended” -

Andy Murray on fellow tennis star Maria Sharapova’s admission she took a banned drug. She was later banned from tennis for two years.

“In 2016, we love the rich, we want to see the rich, and at the same time - we hate them’’

- Julian Fellowes, creator of Downton Abbey speaking after the final instalment of the hit show.

April

“She gave us the most almighty bollocking, and that sort of stuck in my mind from that moment on”

- The Duke of Cambridge recalls a childhood memory of being told off by the Queen when he and a friend engaged in dangerous horseplay with a quad bike.

“We are chucking away food on a crazy scale. It’s a disgrace’’

- Chef and TV presenter Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall, who filmed a new BBC documentary Hugh’s War on Waste.

“Michelle and I join millions of fans from around the world in mourning the sudden death of Prince. Few artists have influenced the sound and trajectory of popular music more distinctly, or touched quite so many people with their talent”

- US President Barack Obama on the death of music icon Prince.

May

“I promise to always be a mayor to all Londoners. To work hard, to make life better for every Londoner regardless of your background”

- London mayor Sadiq Khan addresses the crowd in his acceptance speech.

“The show is a lot bigger than I thought it was. It’s an international juggernaut of a show - it’s massive”

- Matt LeBlanc, co-host of the revamped Top Gear programme, speaking on the Graham Norton Show. LeBlanc and Chris Evans took over the show from former presenting team Jeremy Clarkson, James May and Richard Hammond. Evans stepped down following criticism but a second season featuring Leblanc is expected to go ahead.

“The biggest sporting shock of my lifetime’’

- Former Leicester City footballer Gary Lineker on the club’s unexpected Premier League triumph.

June

“Today, this outpouring of love and respect proves that, 35 years after he stopped fighting, he is still the champion of the world”

- Billy Crystal, speaking at the funeral of boxing legend Muhammad Ali, who died aged 74.

“So farewell then, David Cameron. No prime minister has made a bigger miscalculation since Anthony Eden thought he could get away with invading Egypt in 1956 to recapture the Suez Canal”

- Jeremy Paxman, a vocal critic of David Cameron and his failure to keep Britain in the EU.

“I believe the British people have spoken up for democracy in Britain and across Europe and we can be proud of the result”

- Boris Johnson, a lead figure in the Leave campaign.

“The UK-wide vote to leave the EU is one that I deeply regret. It remains my passionate belief that it is better for all parts of the UK to be members of the European Union”

- Nicola Sturgeon, a prominent member of the Remain camp, expressed her concern about the future of Great Britain, following voters’ decision to leave the EU.

“The British people have made a very clear decision to take a different path, and as such, I think the country requires fresh leadership to take it in this direction”

- David Cameron in his resignation speech given outside 10 Downing Street, after the UK voted to leave the European Union.

July

“I can’t live without him. Even though he’s a dog. He’s a dirty dog. He’s going to pay for it though, big time!”

- Sharon Osbourne reveals she is back with rock star husband Ozzy after he allegedly cheated on her with an LA hair stylist.

“Her serve is the greatest weapon in the sport’s history. Her will is the second greatest”

- John McEnroe pays tribute to tennis star Serena Williams ahead of her seventh Wimbledon women’s singles title win.

“Brexit means Brexit”

- New prime minister Theresa May stresses there will be no attempts to stay within the European Union.

August

“They haven’t just made history; by showing just how far talent and hard work can take you, they have inspired the next generation”

- Prime Minister Theresa May on the success of Team GB, who won 67 medals, including 27 golds, at the Rio Olympics.

“I think she’s a messy eater. In my head I like to think she went home with a slice of cake, put on her slippers and watched Coronation Street”

- 2015 Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain speaking after she presented the Queen with a cake to mark the monarch’s 90th birthday.

“We have lots of chairs, but you can sit on the floor if you think it will make people like you”

- Notice outside a Bristol restaurant, poking fun at Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn after the so-called #traingate affair; a dispute between Mr Corbyn and Virgin Trains East Coast about the availability of seats.

September

“The news about the Nobel Prize left me speechless”

- Musician Bob Dylan explains the long delay before acknowledging his Nobel Prize for Literature.

“It’s like Channel 4 have bought a nice car, and it’s been delivered with only one wheel, Paul Hollywood. It’s not the smartest bit of business”

- Lord Grade on Channel 4’s acquisition of The Great British Bake-Off after Mary Berry and Mel and Sue declined to move with the show.

“It’s incredible and a catastrophic misjudgment by Sam and his advisers. I’m angry at the whole situation”

- Former England football captain Alan Shearer after national team manager Sam Allardyce lost his £3 million contract following an undercover investigation that filmed him making comments on third-party ownership, as well as offering advice to businessmen on how to get around the governing body’s rules on transfers.

October

“Britain has a long tradition of tolerance, of diversity, of being an outward-looking nation - it’s many of the things that made us a great country. But I feel we have ceded that narrative about patriotism, particularly to the extreme right, and I think we need to regain that narrative to define Britain in an inclusive way that brings it together rather than blames the migrant or the refugee or the Muslim for what might be going on in our country”

- Brendan Cox, widower of the late Labour MP Jo Cox. Neo-Nazi Thomas Mair was convicted of Mrs Cox’s murder and given a whole-life sentence.

“Fame stunts your growth. I handled it very poorly. I regret the way I treated a lot of my family and even myself. I was reckless with hearts. But I got my karma”

- Canadian singer Michael Buble, after his three year old son was diagnosed with cancer.

“We have some bad hombres here and we’re going to get them out’’

- Donald Trump speaking about his plan to build a wall on the US-Mexico border before he was elected to be the next US president. After winning, Mr Trump told CBS that he will “build a wall with some fencing”.

November

“If the Queen and the royal family want to consider a contribution, I certainly wouldn’t send the cheque back”

- Shadow chancellor John McDonnell urged the royal family to contribute towards the £369 million repair bill for Buckingham Palace.

“I would respectfully say to my beloved European friends and colleagues that it’s time that we snapped out of the general doom and gloom about the result of the US election and collective ‘whinge-o-rama’ that seems to be going on in some places’’

- Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson speaking in Serbia following the election of Donald Trump. Previously Mr Johnson said Mr Trump would be “unfit” to lead America.

“I’ve had successes and setbacks and sometimes painful ones. Many of you are at the beginning of your professional, public, and political careers - you will have successes and setbacks too. This loss hurts, but please never stop believing that fighting for what’s right is worth it”

- Hillary Clinton’s concession speech after losing to Donald Trump.

“To all Republicans and Democrats and independents across this nation, I say it is time for us to come together as one united people”

- Donald Trump’s victory speech.

December

“I’m not scared, I’m not a victim, I’m a survivor”

- Michelle Thomson MP moved colleagues to tears during a debate in the House of Commons when she revealed she was raped as a 14-year-old girl.

“The people of Richmond Park and North Kingston have sent a shockwave through this Conservative Brexit government, and our message is clear: we do not want a hard Brexit. We do not want to be pulled out of the single market, and we will not let intolerance, division and fear win”

- Sarah Olney, the new Liberal Democrat MP for Richmond Park after beating Zac Goldsmith who had held the seat as a Conservative.

“My grandchildren call me Gaga.”

- The Duchess of Cornwall reveals her nickname to popstar Lady Gaga at the Royal Variety Performance.