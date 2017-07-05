Terminal 3 evacuated after suspicious bag found at Manchester Airport

Cordons at terminal three are to be lifted shortly following an emergency evacuation at Manchester Airport, say police.

Travellers have been removed from flights and buses at Terminal 3 following bomb scare involving a bag.

Passengers at the scene have said that they were standing on the tarmac and had no idea what was happening.

A spokesman for the airport said: “Due to a potential issue with a bag in Terminal Three, a precautionary evacuation is taking place while further investigations take place.

"Only Terminal three is affected. Passengers using Terminal one and two should travel as normal.

"Passengers departing from Terminal three should go to terminal one for more information.

Travellers were evacuated from T3 Pic: Leon Davis

"Passengers arriving into terminal three will be brought in through Terminal 1 at present.”

Greater Manchester Police have confirmed that they are in attendance and that the bomb squad had been called.

A spokesman said: Police were called at 8.50am on Wednesday 5 July 2017 to reports of a suspicious package at Manchester Airport.

"Officers responded and a precautionary evacuation of terminal three has taken place.

Mike from Chorley was evacuated from Terminal 3 Pic: Mike

"Bomb disposal officers attended and a series of controlled explosions were carried out of the package.

"Following further inspections, the package is not believed to be a viable device and there is not believed to be any threat at this time.

"This is not believed to be terror related and cordons will be lifted in due course."

Mike from Chorley who was supposed to be travelling to Dublin is still waiting on the tarmac at midday.

Staff at the airport advised they were taking precautionary measures.

He said: "I was supposed to fly at, 12.00 to Dublin and I'm still not allowed in. I have been told, that a bag on an incoming flight is the cause.

"I may not even be flying now, as I needed to do work in Dublin. If I land later than 3pm there is no point going."