Remember, remember… Aldi’s premium fireworks range is in store now - and some cost just £1.29

Want to get more bang for your buck this bonfire night? Cracking news: Aldi's premium fireworks range is in store now - and prices start at just £1.29!

The budget supermarket has released a selection of 17 products, with prices ranging from £1.29 to nearly £50. But you'll have to be quick, as items are only available whilst stocks last.

Among the products, shoppers can opt for Aldi's Air Strike rockets, which reach up to 80 metres at £19.99 for a pack of 20.

Disney fans, meanwhile, can opt for a Let it Snow pack - a fountain that plumes white and gold flickers and a mix of snow effects and flashing snowflakes.

Parents with younger children and pets can enjoy the Astro (£4.49), a far quieter but just as colourful option which crackles without the big bang.

Aldi also has a range of classic hand held fireworks to choose from, including 18-inch giant sparklers (£1.65) and 10-inch sparklers (£1.29).

If you really want to put on a powerful performance for bonfire night, then look no further than the Blasting Barrel (£9.99), which erupts with silver showers then starts to change colour with loud crackling white flashes.

For the ultimate big bang, opt for the Detonator (£39.99), featuring an exciting ‘fan cake’ which fires mixed colour stars into the sky. Starting with stunning white and red stars, it builds up with louder crackles and rapid bursts of colour.

And, for the grand finale, end your bonfire night with the aptly-named Ultimate Finale (£49.99), which will make it an evening to remember.

With rapid strobe lights flashing before a colour explosion across the night sky, the firework explodes into mixed stars and finishes with a gold willow cascade for the perfect end to your display.