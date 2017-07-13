Pie tasters required

Do you love eating pie?

Then you may be just the person Country Harvest in Ingleton is looking for.

In September the popular food hall and coffee shop is looking for individuals to join its pie tasting panel as part of its first ever Festival of Pies.

“Our pies are second to none and our customers love them so we thought a Festival of Pies might go down well. As part of that we are developing some new flavour combinations for our customers to try during the two-day festival. And we also have some very unusual ones which we want a newly formed pie panel to give their expert views on,” said Food Hall manager Richard Simmonds.

During the Festival there will be free pie tastings every day and also a pie-making competition – can you create a pie inspired by the Yorkshire peak of Ingleborough? The winners will be judged by an expert panel which will be predominantly looking for fabulous flavours, unusual ingredients and the look of the pie. The winner will receive a cash prize.

If you would like to join Country Harvest’s pie panel you must be available between 3.30pm and 4.30pm on Friday, September 29; enjoy eating pie (both savoury and sweet) and not afraid to give your opinion. If you are interested email suecountryharvest@gmail.com or ring 015242 42223 and ask for Sue.

The Festival of Pies is being held at Country Harvest, A65, Ingleton, on September 29 & 30th.