Nintendo Classic Mini: SNES pre-orders sell out

If you’ve not already pre ordered the long awaited Nintendo Classic Mini: SNES, then the chances are you’re going to have to get in line after UK distributors sold out of pre orders this morning.

The UK distributors of the gaming console, Amazon, Game and Nintendo UK, are not accepting any more pre orders after SNES fans snapped up the limited stock available.

The Mini SNES, which is due to launch on 29 September 2017, costs only £69.99 and comes with 21 pre-installed classic games such as Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, Super Mario Kart, Yoshis Island and Donkey Kong Country.

Pre ordered stock has so far been limited to one per customer although there is currently no sign as to when or if the selected retailers will have more pre-orders available before the official launch.

The iconic gaming system, which was launched in Europe in 1992, is a follow up to last year’s release of the Nintendo Entertainment System: NES Classic Edition (Mini NES) after it sold out across stores in Europe and America.