More than 100,000 over-90's still hold driving licences

More than 100,000 people aged 90 or over still hold driving licences, figures from the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency (DVLA) show.

The latest data shows that 248 people aged more than 100 still hold valid licences, compared with 100,281 over-90s.

Once motorists reach 70 they have to renew their licence every three years and answer written questions about medical conditions and eyesight quality.

As senior citizens are more likely to have a range of health problems and slower reaction times, there has been plenty of heated debate on the issue of the safety of older drivers.

However, a study from Swansea University last year claimed more mature road users are no more dangerous than other drivers.

Dr Charles Musselwhite said while reaction times decreased as people got older, this was compensated by older drivers taking more care on the road.

Other figures from the DVLA show that of the 39,975,351 licences issued, 54.1% were issued to male drivers and the oldest provisional driving licence holder is a woman aged 103.