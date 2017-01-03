Man dies in police shooting near M62

A man has died in a police shooting during an operation near a motorway.

The incident occurred during a "pre-planned" operation near junction J24 of the M62 in Huddersfield at around 6pm on Monday.

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said more than one arrest had been made and those arrested had required hospital treatment for injuries "not related to firearm discharge".

No officers were injured in the incident, the spokesman said.

The dead man's identity has not been released and police are yet to confirm any further details about the operation.

The force said it had informed the Independent Police Complaints Commission and was "fully co-operating" with the watchdog's investigators.

Slip roads at the junction remain closed while the scene is examined.

A police spokesman said: "During a pre-planned policing operation near to the M62 in Huddersfield a police firearm was discharged and a man has died.

"The slip roads east and westbound at junction 24 of the M62 remain closed.

"An immediate referral has been made to the Independent Police Complaints Commission who are in attendance in West Yorkshire and West Yorkshire Police are fully co-operating with their investigation."

Witnesses reported seeing "five or six" police cars, a Mercedes E Class and a Jaguar at the scene.

Gemma Wilson, a local councillor, told Sky News: "I assumed at first it was a crash but realised if it was, it was a major one due to the volume of police in the area and the wide area that was cordoned off.

"It was obviously concerning to see so many police cars as clearly something serious had happened so close to home."