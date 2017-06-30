Search

How much are your old video games worth?

Self-storage company Safestore have taken a look at some of the most valuable.

Self-storage company Safestore have taken a look at some of the most valuable.

0
Have your say

When it comes to video games, there are some that could be worth thousands.

Self-storage company Safestore have taken a look at some of the most valuable.

So get dusting off those boxes in the loft!