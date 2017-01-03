Housemates set to enter Celebrity Big Brother house

Celebrity Big Brother will return to screens tonight with a new line-up of stars both old and new to the show.

The cast of All Stars and New Stars will be welcomed by returning presenter Emma Willis to the house during the series' live launch show from 9pm.

It will be a colourful start to the new year for the fresh housemates as they prepare to bed down for up to six weeks in the newly revamped house.

Recent photos revealed a dazzling pop-art makeover, complete with Andy Warhol-inspired rubber ducks on the bathroom walls and Roy Lichtenstein-style duvet covers.

The full cast line-up will not be revealed until the show starts, but Channel 5 has promised an "explosion of fun and live personalities", to match the dynamic decoration.

So far, rumoured housemates include last series' winner Stephen Bear, Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Made In Chelsea star Sam Thompson and Katie Hopkins - though recent tweets by the columnist suggest she has ruled herself out of taking part.

Regular spin off Celebrity Big Brother 's Bit On The Side will also be back on week nights, hosted by Rylan Clark-Neal, as the show returns for its 19th series.

:: Celebrity Big Brother 2017 will broadcast at 9pm on Channel 5 on Tuesday.