Host the Week is axed by channel 4

Channel 4 has axed TV show Host The Week after Scarlett Moffatt's presenting stint was slammed as "unwatchable".

The unscripted and unrehearsed entertainment show made its debut last week with Moffatt taking part in a number of sketches.

Scarlett Moffatt

But the show only attracted 470,000 viewers and was criticised as "unwatchable" by parts of the audience.

Comedian Jack Whitehall had signed up to host the second episode, but a Channel 4 spokeswoman said this had now been cancelled.

"We're brave enough to take risks with innovative programme ideas but also to acknowledge they don't all work and move on," she said.

Ex-Gogglebox and I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! star Moffatt met her childhood crush, Blue singer Duncan James, when she hosted the show and was joined by her parents.

She also took part in a sketch as a Channel 4 News presenter, meeting Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

But viewers – including Rory Bremner – were unimpressed.

"Really, C4? Really? If we want to see a well known woman struggle with no script, no rehearsal and no idea, we watch the news", Bremner wrote.

"Though Scarlett is undeniably more likeable. Luckily."

It comes after ITV's new format The Nightly Show got off to a wobbly start and attracted just one million viewers for its final episode.