Harmless fun or bad taste? Oscar Pistorius Halloween costume for sale

A Halloween costume of paralympic killer Oscar Pistorius is being sold by an online fancy dress shop.

The simple costume, titled ‘Blade Gunner’ is being sold online by fancy dress shop Joker’s Masquerade.

The news comes shortly after a Halloween costume of Anne Frank, titled “WW2 Evacuee Girl” was withdrawn from retailers Halloweencostumes.eu and Fun.com after a public outcry.

The Pistorius costume is pictured with a model holding a toy gun. The item’s description states: “Cause lots of controversy at your next party with our Adult Blade Runner Costume. This eye catching, head turning costume idea is ideal for any event, whether it be Halloween or just a shindig at a friends.

“Completing the costume are the black and silver boot covers that come up to just under the knee, giving the impression that you have metal running blades instead of legs, just like that infamous paralympic‎ runner.”

You can see the costume online here.

Pistorius shot his girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp dead through a toilet door on Valentine’s Day 2013. Initially convicted of culpable homicide, this was overturned by South Africa’s Supreme Court, who found Pistorious guilty of murder and jailed him for six years in December 2015. This “very lenient” sentence is currently being appealed by prosecutors.