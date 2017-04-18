Glastonbury charity album on limited edition vinyl to mark Record Store Day

A charity album made up of performances from last year's Glastonbury Festival is to be released on limited edition vinyl to mark Record Store Day.

The compilation album, Oxfam Presents: Stand As One, includes songs from Coldplay, Muse, Laura Mvula and Editors and a host of other artists from their Glastonbury 2016 sets.

Just 500 copies of the limited edition vinyl will go on sale, with funds donated towards Oxfam's work with refugees and to the Jo Cox Fund which was set up after the death of the Labour MP.

The double album features coloured vinyl in a gatefold sleeve with artwork by artist and Radiohead collaborator Stanley Donwood.

Glastonbury co-organiser Emily Eavis said: "I'm so pleased that the live album is being released on vinyl.

"We want to do everything we can to help Oxfam raise money to support refugees, and it's a lovely bonus to be able to help get people along to their local record shop for Record Store Day too."

Mark Goldring, Oxfam GB chief executive said: "In this unique album, some of the world's top musicians have added their voices to the call to stand with vulnerable refugees.

"I am so grateful to Glastonbury and all of the artists for supporting Oxfam's campaign to ensure that all those forced to flee get the help and protection they urgently need."

Record Store Day, which is marking its tenth anniversary this year, takes place on April 22.