Destiny 2 filled with amazing things to do, say developers

The makers of Destiny 2 have said the sequel will be filled with "amazing things to do" as the first gameplay was revealed.

Destiny 2 is the first full sequel to the 2014 original, and is again set on a far future Earth that comes under attack.

The original Destiny was the biggest new franchise launch in history in 2014, making more than 300 million dollars (£231 million) in its first week of release.

The next version of the online multiplayer first-person shooter will feature a new single player campaign and new multiplayer modes, developer Bungie revealed.

Director Luke Smith told the launch event in Los Angeles that Destiny 2 would be a "world that pulls you in".

The sequel, which is released on September 8, sees Earth's last stronghold of The Tower attacked by an alien force called the Red Legion.

The Destiny series is the result of a 10-year partnership agreement between Bungie - the maker of the Halo series, and publisher Activision, which also publishes Call Of Duty.

Among the announcements made at the event was a revamp of Destiny's multiplayer system - a key component of the game.

Players will for the first time be able to join Clans with other players and fight alongside them. In-game rewards will be shared among all members, Bungie said.

A new matchmaking feature called Guided Games is also being introduced, where solo players can temporarily team up with a clan for multiplayer missions.

The developers said the additions were part of a plan to ensure every Destiny player can access every piece of content in the game.