Brits eating ‘al-desco’ with boring working lunches

Brits give up close to a year of their working lives by lunching at their desks rather than taking the breaks they’re entitled to.

Modern lunch breaks consists of 30 minutes of eating limp sandwiches and surfing gossip sites, according to new research, which charts the rise of ‘Al-Desco’ dining.

The survey finds the majority of workers are failing to take a break throughout the day, with only two in ten (22 per cent) Brits surveyed managing to take a full hour for lunch.

The research, by crisp brand Kettle Chips, found that over three quarters of Brits (79 per cent) said they do not dedicate a full hour for their lunch break, with the average office worker taking less than 30 minutes for lunch. The 63 per cent who work through the full lunch hour give up time equal to 271 days (three quarters of a year) free work over the course of a lifetime.

Perhaps predictably, 51 per cent of employees believe they have too much work on to take a break, with the majority (83 per cent) rarely venturing outside of their office for fresh air. Perhaps of most concern are the 4 per cent of Brits who admitted to being worried about taking a proper lunch break for fear it will make them look bad in front of their colleagues.

Those who do take a break spend their time at their desk surfing gossip websites (48 per cent),updating their social media profiles (19 per cent) and booking holidays / trips away (10 per cent).

The report also reveals the average working Brit will eat the same meal for lunch three times a week - almost always sandwiches.