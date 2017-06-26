Boy, 16, to appear in court accused of raping 8-year-old girl in Manchester Park

A 16-year-old boy accused of raping an eight-year-old girl in a Manchester park will appear in court today.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, is alleged to have attacked the girl in Nuthurst Park, in the Moston area of the city, on Saturday evening.

He will appear in custody at Manchester Youth Court on Monday, Greater Manchester Police said.

Detectives have urged the public not to speculate over their investigation.

The force said: "This is in relation to an incident that happened just before 6.55pm on Saturday 24 June 2017 when police were called to reports that an eight-year-old girl had been raped in Nuthurst Park.

"We are aware of a lot of local speculation regarding the investigation and we would ask that this please stops to allow the investigation and legal process to continue without prejudice."