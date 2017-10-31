Adele, Ed Sheeran or Daniel Radcliffe: Who is Britain's richest star under 30?

Adele has beaten Ed Sheeran and all four members of One Direction to be named the richest British celebrity under the age of 30.

The Hello singer, 29, tops heat magazine's annual list of the 30 richest British stars under 30 for the second year in a row, with an estimated wealth of £132 million, according to the celebrity magazine.

The list analyses estimated financial earnings from TV contracts, record sales and product endorsements.

Multiple Grammy-winner Adele topped the list last year with a rumoured fortune of £92 million.

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe, 28, has held on to second position for the second year in a row, with his fortune estimated to be around £78 million, only a £4 million rise from last year's figure of £74 million.

Sheeran also finds himself in the same spot as last year - third position - with his fortune estimated to be £52 million, up from £45 million last year.

The 26-year-old recently had to postpone performances in Asia after he broke both arms and a rib in a bicycle accident.

The members of One Direction all feature in the top 10, with Harry Styles emerging as the richest of the group - and in fourth position on the heat list - with an estimated fortune of £50 million.

Sixth position on the list is held by another Harry Potter favourite, the actress Emma Watson, who is thought to be worth £48 million, heat says.

In joint sixth position, all with a fortune of £40 million, are the One Direction trio of Liam Payne, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.

Their former fifth member, Zayn Malik, ranks in ninth position on the list, with a fortune of £37 million.

The foursome that are Little Mix - Perrie Edwards, Jesy Nelson, Jade Thirlwall and Leigh-Anne Pinnock - are in tenth position with a worth of £28 million (£7 million each).

Outside of the UK, Canadian pop singer Justin Bieber is the wealthiest star under 30, as he is believed to be worth £231 million.

In the list of the five richest stars under 30 from outside of the UK, Taylor Swift is second with a value of £209 million, Rihanna is third with £169 million, Miley Cyrus fourth with £155 million and Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence lands in fifth position with an estimated fortune of £143 million.

In a list of social influencers and their worth, Swedish YouTuber PewDiePie (whose real name is Felix Kjellberg) is in first position with earnings of £29 million, while British fashion and beauty vlogger Zoella (real name Zoe Sugg) is estimated to have a fortune of £3.4 million.

Heat editor Lucie Cave said: "Every year heralds huge surprises in heat's list of money makers, and new entries in for 2017 show that reality TV can mean riches for some (hello Joey Essex, Sam Faiers and Rylan Clark-Neal!) but ultimately it's still old-fashioned singer-songwriters who make the most dosh. Adele, we bow down once more."

