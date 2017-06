If expressing yourself with images is your thing, your vocabulary just got a little bigger.

A new version of emoji has been released, and includes a male fairy, a wizard and mermaid, a woman in a headscarf and even characters in a steam room.

Emojipedia has released details on the new emoji

Emojipedia has released details on the new emoji, along with a sample image showing the new icons.

Some new animals have made the list too, including a zebra, giraffe, hedgehog, and two species of dinosaur – a sauropod and T-Rex.