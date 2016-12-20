1 in 5 at risk of food poisoning this Christmas

Thousands of Brits are at risk of contracting food poisoning this Christmas as a result of dodgy dinner leftovers according to research from Onbuy.com.

Undercooked turkey, out of date food and poorly stored leftovers are leaving 20 per cent of Brits at risk of food poisoning during the festive season.

High numbers at risk

“We were really surprise to discover such high numbers at risk due to poor food hygiene,” says Head of Cooking and Kitchen Appliances, at Onbuy.com Daniel Martin. “Christmas is one of the most important times of the year for many families across the country, and a badly stored turkey shouldn’t be the reason why it is spoiled.”

Despite being a nation of turkey sandwich lovers, thousands of Brits still do not know how to store the food correctly once cooked.

“We advise to first ensure it is cooked thoroughly and then left to cool before storing the fridge for three days max,” Daniel suggests. “Alternatively, freeze it and enjoy for up to three months later – there’s no need to waste.”

Daniel recommends the following storage times to avoid any upset stomachs this Christmas: turkey can be stored for only three to four days in a fridge, but two to three months frozen. Roast potatoes can last two days in the fridge or 10 to 12 months frozen; carrots/parsnips can last seven days in the fridge or six to eight months frozen; cranberry sauce can last 10 to 14 days in the fridge or 10 to 12 months frozen; gravy can last two days in the fridge or four months frozen; brussel sprouts can last three to five days in the fridge or 10 to 12 months frozen; stuffing can last three to four days in the fridge of one month frozen and Christmas pudding can last six weeks in the fridge or 12 months frozen.

West Midlands most at risk

The study also found that those with a weaker immune system such as children and the elderly are at a greater risk of food poisoning, as are those in less affluent areas.

Wolverhampton was most at threat from contracting food poisoning this Christmas with a 27 per cent risk which amounts to 60,000 people. Wolverhampton was followed by Aberdeen (26 per cent), Northampton (24 per cent), Sunderland (23 per cent), Gloucester (21 per cent) and Sheffield and Cardiff both scored a 20 per cent risk. The West Midlands was the region overall highest at risk of food poisoning.

The UK’s more affluent areas of the UK however run a lower risk. Peterborough scored 18 per cent, Lincoln and Derby both scored 17 per cent and Cheshire only 16 per cent. Residents of Cambridge however were the least likely to contract food poisoning in the UK with only a 15 per cent risk.

The findings displayed that the figure between the highest and lowest city compares to an extra 120 individuals per thousand at risk.

Credit: www.onbuy.com