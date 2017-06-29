Woman phones police after break-in ... police discover her stash of drugs

A woman was caught with bags of drugs at her house after calling police herself following a break-in.

Officers found stashes of amphetamines, a Class B drug, at the home of Kendra Evans after they turned up to investigate an attempted burglary.

The 41-year-old of Sturton Avenue, Goose Green, in Wigan, called officers after two males broke in and assaulted her partner, before fleeing without any items.

But as officers combed the home for evidence, they found several bags of white powder, worth around £300 dotted around the house.

Evans pleaded guilty to possession of a Class B drug at Wigan and Leigh Magistrates Court. She was given a two-year conditional discharge and was fined £120.