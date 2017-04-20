Video: Two arrested in Lancashire drugs bust

Police have arrested two people after a drugs raid on a property in Lancashire which was carried out yesterday.

The scene of the incident was attended by a team of immediate response officers and a Burnley Neighbourhood Policing Team (NPT), who recovered "a large quantity of drugs and cash", according to a police statement.

Police storming the property yesterday.

On Wednesday, 19th April 2017, the authorities executed a warrant under the Misuse of Drugs Act at an address in the Daneshouse area of Burnley during which two people were arrested.

