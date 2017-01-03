Search

Police release CCTV footage after woman is bitten in Wigan

The man lunges at the woman and bites her on the ear

The man lunges at the woman and bites her on the ear

Police have released CCTV footage after a woman was bitten in Wigan.

At around 7.10pm on Tuesday, November 29, 2016, the 21-year-old woman was inside Bluestar Taxis on Wallgate when a man approached her, grabbed her, and bit her ear before fleeing.

The woman suffered minor injuries.

Police have released CCTV footage of a man they want to speak to in connection with the assault.

Detective Constable Mark Swindlehurst of GMP’s Wigan Borough said: “This was an unprovoked attack on an innocent woman.

“We have been carrying out extensive enquiries and now have CCTV footage of a man we are keen to speak to.

The smug-looking biter makes his escape

The smug-looking biter makes his escape

“If you recognise the man in the CCTV, I would urge you to get in touch with police as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident number 2284 of 29/11/16, or the independent charity, Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.