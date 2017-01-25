Paedophile given 24-year sentence for abusing five-year-old

A "dangerous" paedophile has been sentenced to 24 years in prison after he was found guilty of a raft of sexual offences against a five-year-old girl.

Darren Carter, 45, of Accrington Road, Burnley, was convicted of a catalogue of offences against the youngster following a trial at Preston Crown Court in December, 2016.

He was sentenced on Monday, January 23rd to a determinate sentence of 24 years comprising of 19 years custody and an extended licence of five years for his crimes, which were carried out between 2010 and 2011 when the girl was just five-years-old.

Carter, who was labelled a "dangerous offender" by the judge, was convicted of offences including rape, attempted rape, sexual assault by penetration, taking indecent photos, and causing a child to watch sexual activity.

Detective Sargent Bryony Midgley of Blackburn CID, said: “Darren Carter is a truly dangerous and predatory paedophile who subjected his young victim to some truly abhorrent abuse, the depravity of which is reflected in this lengthy custodial sentence.

“I would like to commend the victim who has shown tremendous bravery in coming forward to report these crimes and throughout the court process. I hope that this sentence can help her to move on with her life safe in the knowledge her abuser is behind bars for a very long time,"

Detective Sargent Midgley continued. “Lancashire Constabulary remains committed to tackling the perpetrators of sexual abuse, regardless of how long ago the offences took place and I would urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to come forward and report it to us, safe in the knowledge that they will be treated sensitively and professionally at all times.”