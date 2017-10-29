Motorist is given police warning over car's new 'bed'

A motorist who tried to convert a car into a 'motor home' has been issued with a warning by police.
Police pulled over a car in the Standish area of Wigan on Friday night and discovered that a driver had installed a bed on the passenger side of the vehicle, after removing the front seat.
But officers informed the motorist that the 'bed' was not secured and would need to be removed, as it was in a dangerous condition.
A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police's traffic unit said they had "got to say this was a first."
