Heartbreak as young father dies in his sleep

Hundreds of people have rallied around the family of a young Blackpool dad who died in his sleep.

Max Lax’s partner Rachel Timmins asked for donations towards funeral costs after he suffered a heart attack in the early hours of Wednesday, December 28.

And, at the time of going to print, her £2,500 target had almost been doubled at £4,760 – given by 261 friends and kind-hearted strangers.

Writing on online donation site Justgiving.com, Rachel said: “Max was the best daddy my two beautiful children could have ever wished for.

“As our daughter is still only four months old I am still on maternity leave from work which doesn’t bring in much money.

“I can’t afford to pay for a funeral myself so it is falling on his other family members to try and come up with the funds. I would really like to try and help them cover the costs and, seeing how loved Max actually was, I thought others may like to help too.”

Max, a Manchester United fan, was described by his family as a ‘fantastic father’ to Bailey and Eliza-Mai.

To donate, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/max-lax