CCTV shows car ploughing into pedestrians

Police have released footage of a road traffic collision which left two pedestrians with serious injuries.

The incident happened in Haresfinch Road, St Helens, last year.

The images have been made public to warn motorists of the devastating consequences speeding can have, even when just 10mph over the limit.

A 19-year-old called Henry Rigby, from Harris Street in Dentons Green, St Helens, was sentenced to 15 months in a young offenders institute, suspended for two years, for causing serious injury by dangerous driving today (Wednesday, July 5) at Liverpool Crown Court.

He was also ordered to carry out 240 hours unpaid work, given a four month home curfew, was given a three year disqualification from driving with an extended retest, and ordered to pay £750 compensation to each victim and £500 court costs.

The incident occurred on the May 11, 2016 and involved a collision of a car into two pedestrians on the pavement. Rigby was the driver of a Red Vauxhall Corsa, which was travelling along Haresfinch Road, St Helens at 40mph despite the 30mph speed limit.

The road is a well signposted road with signs showing the speed limit and warning motorists of the road layout and hazardous bends.

Rigby lost control of the car which spun round 180 degrees hitting two pedestrians on the pavement. Both victims sustained life threatening injuries, and the female victim suffered life-changing facial scarring and other facial and skull fractures.

Merseyside Police Roads Policing Unit Inspector Mike McFall said: “The collision was totally avoidable and shows the very real consequences of motorists who exceed the speed limit.

“Rigby was not previously known to police and his actions that day have had a devastating impact on the lives of his victims, as well as the impact on himself.

“The two pedestrians suffered horrendous injuries and this is a piece of dangerous driving which could quite easily have resulted in a fatality. I would appeal for all motorists who exceed the speed limit to watch this footage and pay close attention. You will see quite clearly the consequences of a collision in which a driver has exceeded the speed limit.”