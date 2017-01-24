‘Body’ filled with pig organs to be dissected in front of a live Blackpool audience

The world’s only ‘semi-synthetic human cadaver’ will be dissected in Blackpool – and you can watch it happen.

The fake body, dubbed VIVIT and filled with pig organs, will be cut open in front of a live audience at the De Vere hotel at the start of March.

Samuel Piri with VIVIT

Billed as an ‘alternative night out’, boffin Samuel Piri will show off the damage too much booze and smoking can cause, and answer questions from intrigued guests.

He said: “The human body is a complex machine. VIVIT and I will give you the chance to peel back the skin to see how disease and poor affect your internal organs.”

Blackpool has some of the worst rates for drinking and smoking in the UK, and the Anatomy Lab Live will visit the town on March 3 as part of a UK-wide tour in an effort to teach people about the consequences of poor lifestyles.

Shows in Manchester, Birmingham, and Cardiff have already sold out, while live dissections will also be held in Newcastle, Glasgow, and London.

Audiences will see Samuel, a trained anatomist, teacher, and science speaker, reveal the inside of the head and jaw demonstrating the brain and spinal cord, before showing the trachea, lungs and heart.

The abdominal cavity will then be opened to show off the stomach, liver, gall bladder, intestines, kidneys, and bladder, with samples handed out to audience members for further examination.

Samuel told The Gazette: “The event is aimed at the general public as well as anybody studying in the healthcare professions.

“Those attending will have the rare and unique chance to see inside the body form the view of a surgeon.

“They will see healthy living tissues and be able to submit questions, learning how your internal organs can be damaged by poor lifestyle choices.”

The show will arrive in Blackpool 13 years after the controversial Bodies Revealed exhibition, which was held at the Winter Gardens and closed five weeks earlier than expected.

The show, which featured full, dissected preserved corpses , was accused by some of being ‘macabre’.

Full human bodies were put on display, plus hundreds of organs, allowed visitors the chance to see close up how bodies work.