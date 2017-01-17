NHS bill for swimming infections

It is always recommended that we teach our children to swim because it could be a life-saver.
But those lessons come at a hefty cost to the NHS, research reveals.
And that’s because £1.3m will be spent on medicine alone this year to treat contaminated water that causes ear infections in young swimmers. When factoring in doctor’s time the amount doubles to £2.47m.
Based on 598,370 local primary age children swimming on a regular basis, 10 per cent will be prone to painful ear infections caused by contaminated trapped water in the ear canal. An infection of this type will need a course of antibiotics, costing over £20 per 100ml.
The research was carried out by SwimSeal, a manufacturer of eardrops aimed at preventing such infections in the first place. The infection known as otitis externa or swimmer’s ear can be either bacterial or fungal.
