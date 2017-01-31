Negligent pet owner fails to get ban cut

A borough woman who neglected 80 guinea pigs and two dogs which were living in “shocking” conditions at her one-bedroom flat has had her sentence upheld at appeal.

Valerie Seddo, of James Street, Atherton, appeared before Bolton Crown Court in an appeal against the punishments previously meted out including a decade-long ban against keeping pets.

The 63-year-old had last year pleaded guilty to failing to meet the needs of the rodents at her home by not providing a suitable environment. She denied the dog neglect but was convicted at a trial.

She was sentenced to a 10-year disqualification on keeping animals; a six-month community order; fined £50, and ordered to pay £700 costs, all of which were upheld. She was also ordered to pay an additional £350 costs.

The guinea pigs were living in the lounge and an outside shed. The dogs were in crates in a cupboard recess off the hall, where she admitted in interview they could be confined for up to seven hours a day.

RSPCA inspector Vicki McDonald said: “The animals were housed in filthy cramped conditions, without food and many without water.

“One of the dog crates had faeces piled at the back, some so old it had turned white. The guinea pigs were housed in baskets, in boxes and on furniture shelves and most were living amongst deep compacted faeces in cramped and at times over-crowded conditions. By her own admission Seddon did not know exactly how many guinea pigs she had.”

The RSPCA attended Seddon’s property on February 25 last year along with a vet. Entry was refused so, due to concerns for the animals at the location, a warrant was obtained and access gained that same day.