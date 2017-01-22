Musicians are rallying round to support Les

The sound of music will help to make a difference to a popular performer recovering from a stroke.

Les Hilton, from folk duo Chonkinfeckle, was unable to play his ukulele and other instruments when a stroke affected the right-hand side of his body last month.

Unfortunately, he suffered another slight stroke on Sunday.

Les, from Goose Green, is a music teacher but is currently not able to work.

So his friends and fellow musicians are joining forces to hold a music festival and raise money for him.

Named Lesfest, popular musicians from the ukulele scene and other performers will take to the stage at the Bellingham Hotel in Marylebone on Sunday, February 19.

Bandmate Tim Cooke said: “We have got quite a few friends coming down so I hope people will join us and have a good time and support Les.”

An open mic stage will start at 2pm for singing, music and poetry.

The main stage opens at 4.30pm with acts including Phil Doleman, Ric McCormick, Jan Jan, AD Cooke, Quaintest Show On Earth, Peter Moss, Michael Adcock, Vision Thing, Kim & Co and Black Velvet.

There will also be a raffle, and auction, with items including barrels of beer from Martland Mill Brewery. Admission is free.

Find out more on the Lesfest and Chonkinfeckle Facebook pages.

Donations can also be made to Les at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/lesfest